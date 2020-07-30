Notis McConarty Edward Makes New $340,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Notis McConarty Edward acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. 106,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,625. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.