Notis McConarty Edward Sells 142 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.59. 120,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,099. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.29. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,490 shares of company stock valued at $87,558,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

