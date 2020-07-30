Notis McConarty Edward Sells 1,685 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 95,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 589,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 11,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 202.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $102.47. 225,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $101.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

