Notis McConarty Edward Sells 2,300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,764,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. 439,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,792,414. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

