Notis McConarty Edward Sells 250 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 190,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

