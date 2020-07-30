Notis McConarty Edward Trims Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.0% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Fiserv by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.44. 60,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,056. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.52.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

