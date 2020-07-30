Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Novocure stock traded up $7.12 on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 81,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,066. Novocure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 842.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

A number of analysts have commented on NVCR shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $102,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,812 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

