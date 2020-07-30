NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

NVEC opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. NVE has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 56.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVEC shares. ValuEngine cut NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut NVE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

