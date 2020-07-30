NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $11.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $420.10. 202,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014,714. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.93 and a 200-day moving average of $305.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

