Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. 7,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Omnicell by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Omnicell by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

