Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.44-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $204-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.04 million.Omnicell also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

