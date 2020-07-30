Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.15. 59,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

