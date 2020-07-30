OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 495,681 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,736,000 after purchasing an additional 230,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

