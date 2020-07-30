Oppenheimer Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $38.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

RXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. 42,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,129. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $2,357,767.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,506.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $142,122.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 26.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

