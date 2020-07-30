Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 5,323,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,499,630. The stock has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $58.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

