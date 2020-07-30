Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Oracle were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. 405,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

