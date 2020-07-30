Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,584,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Oracle by 352.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Oracle by 522.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. 424,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,792,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

