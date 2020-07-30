Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.81

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 6981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $473.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

