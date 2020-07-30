Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eight Capital cut Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.89.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 278,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,948. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

