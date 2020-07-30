Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Earns Neutral Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PKG. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.58.

PKG stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,986. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

