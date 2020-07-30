Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PKOH. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $184.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 125.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.