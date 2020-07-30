Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after buying an additional 136,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,545,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,343,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

