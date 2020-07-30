Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.67. The company had a trading volume of 753,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $185.44. The company has a market capitalization of $226.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.