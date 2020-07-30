PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.41 million.PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.53 EPS.

NYSE:PKI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.14. 13,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $121.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 9.87%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.13.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

