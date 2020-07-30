Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 361,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 84,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 936,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after buying an additional 227,943 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 337,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.48.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,986,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $214.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

