Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. 1,134,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,986,886. The stock has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.48.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

