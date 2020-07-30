Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 1,236,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,454,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

