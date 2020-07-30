Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.6-50.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.11 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.95 EPS.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,454,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

