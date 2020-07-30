Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.23.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.74. 78,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

