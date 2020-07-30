Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $15.06 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $8.20 on Wednesday, reaching $247.07. 120,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.27 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.