Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.06–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.52 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.19 EPS.

PS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $31.92.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock worth $76,702,372. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

