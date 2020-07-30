Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

PS traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 2,978,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,826. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock worth $76,702,372. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PS. ValuEngine downgraded Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

