Point View Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,817 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $74,514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $160,950,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,653,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

MGM traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,367,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,322,500. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

