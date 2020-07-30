Point View Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.84.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,415. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

