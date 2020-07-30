Point View Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 0.9% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 210,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 161,044 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $28.87. 413,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,837,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.