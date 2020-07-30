Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $131,408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United Rentals by 60.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,016,000 after purchasing an additional 343,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Rentals by 81.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after purchasing an additional 321,705 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in United Rentals by 56.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 661,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $6.14 on Thursday, hitting $157.28. The stock had a trading volume of 90,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average of $132.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

