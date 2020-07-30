Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DZ Bank cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

SLB stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,551,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.