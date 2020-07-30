Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals accounts for 2.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 963.9% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 373,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 338,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 39.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 186.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 110,851 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,916. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, COO Alexander Merk purchased 1,270 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $28,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,406.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

