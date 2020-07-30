Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $666,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 180,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,860. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.