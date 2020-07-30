Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $681,000 Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHL traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 608,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research cut China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

