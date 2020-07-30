Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $791,000 Stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 298.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,116,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after buying an additional 1,586,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,418,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,715,000 after buying an additional 903,643 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Avnet by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,857,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,821,000 after purchasing an additional 824,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 148.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,358,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after purchasing an additional 810,739 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:AVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 26,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

