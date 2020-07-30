Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

