Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 39,347 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,638,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,150. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,593. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

