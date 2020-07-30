Point View Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

NYSE MCK traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $153.38. 409,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.