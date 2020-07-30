Point View Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,260 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $7,698,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NYSE:COP traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.68. 492,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

