Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.