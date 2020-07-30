Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 546 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after acquiring an additional 326,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 240,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

