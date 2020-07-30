Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,359 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $25.88. 212,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,881,925. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

