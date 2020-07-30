Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $59,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 213,036 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 756,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 227,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.22. 28,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,798. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.