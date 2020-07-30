Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of IGR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 31,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,578. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

